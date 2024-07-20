Telangana govt asks NDSA to show way forward on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Telangana government on Saturday held a review meeting with the officials of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) over the "damages" to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy told PTI videos in New Delhi that the NDSA was asked to ascertain the cause of failure and give guidance on the way forward.

"So, we have given the work of ascertaining the cause of failure and the way forward to the National Dam Safety Authority, which is a Central government body," Reddy said.

He said the project which was built by spending Rs one lakh crore had "collapsed" during the previous BRS regime and that there was a lot of corruption in it.

"There was gross corruption and we will take action against whoever is guilty," the minister said.

The ruling Congress and BRS have been engaged in a war of words over the damage to some piers of the Medigadda barrage, part of the project.

The NDSA had found in November last year that the Medigadda barrage had been severely compromised, rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated. PTI GDK VVK VVK KH