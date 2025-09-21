Telangana govt assures support to professionals hit by US H-1B visa fee hike

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday assured that the state government would extend full support to families and professionals affected by the United States’ sharp hike in H-1B visa fee, and said it would work with the union government to safeguard opportunities for the state’s skilled workforce.

Prabhakar expressed serious concern over reports of an unprecedented increase in the H-1B visa fee, expected to impact thousands of Indian professionals—particularly from Telangana and the wider IT community—an official release said.

He appealed to IT companies, industry associations, and NRI networks to present a united front so that the US administration understands the broader economic implications of the move.

“The strength of Indo-US relations lies in the exchange of talent and technology. Such sudden, exorbitant hikes create uncertainty for our youth and for companies operating globally. I urge the Government of India to take up this matter on priority through diplomatic channels and protect the interests of our professionals,” Prabhakar said.

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation raising the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually, a move expected to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.