Telangana govt considering setting up health tourism hub

Hyderabad, Jun 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government is mulling setting up a 'health tourism hub' in Hyderabad where treatment for a host of diseases would be offered.

The idea is to set up the 'health tourism hub' in 500-1,000 acres near the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on the city outskirts where well-known firms in the field would be attracted to set up shop, he said.

Noting that many patients from middle east nations visit our country for treatment, he said the government was thinking of putting in place facilities for their benefit.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at the 24th foundation day celebrations of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) here.

Popular Telugu actor and son of legendary N T Rama Rao's son N Balakrishna, who is the Chairman of BIACH&RI, and others were present on the occasion.

Observing that skills of a person are discovered when he competes with a skilled player, Revanth Reddy said he and the officials now have to work for 18 hours after TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should compete in development and welfare, he added.

On the occasion, the CM also recalled the stellar contributions of late N T Rama Rao in politics and governance, including introduction of pathbreaking schemes like one kg rice for Rs two rupees. PTI SJR SJR ROH