Telangana govt did not allow India''s cricket victory, says union minister; cong refutes charge

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana did not allow people to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory in the Champions Trophy final.

Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, however, took exception to these comments.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of the state BJP, posted two videos on social media platform X in which some policemen are seen chasing away youth using batons.

He said in the post: "This is how the Congress govt. in Telangana not allowing India’s ChampionsTrophy2025 win celebrations. Shameful!" According to media reports, police were allegedly chasing away and canning cricket fans at Dilsukhnagar on Sunday night after the Indian cricket team won the Champions Trophy.

A senior police official denied the reports of police resorting to lathi-charge and clarified that cops dispersed the crowd only to make way for ambulances.

"They were not only blocking the roads but the movement of two ambulances. To give way to the ambulances, police dispersed them (people gathered on the road)," the official said.

Celebrations were held in different parts of the city on Sunday night after the Indian cricket team's victory against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final match.

The Congress MP charged that Kishan Reddy spreads false information on police action in Dilsukhnagar carried out to control law and order and wants to create a wrong impression that the Congress government is not enthusiastic about India winning the Champions Trophy.

The celebrations were held all over the state and a responsible person like Kishan Reddy should not indulge in petty politics, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy. PTI SJR VVK ADB