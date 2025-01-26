Telangana govt embarking on ambitious vision for future: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) The Telangana government is embarking on an ambitious vision for the future, including development of a Future City which aims to position the state as a global hub for technology and innovation, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In his Republic Day address here, he said the government also decided to set up an ambitious AI City on a sprawling 200 acres in the Fourth City, proposed to be developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The expansion of the Hyderabad Metro rail network will ensure sustainable urban transit, while Musi River Rejuvenation project is another ambitious initiative aimed at rejuvenating the river and its surroundings in the state capital, transforming it into a vibrant urban space, he said.

These projects collectively reflect the State Government’s commitment to sustainable development of the city, he said.

Advertisment

The agreements made by the state during the World Economic Forum, Davos summit have brought investments worth over Rs 1,78,950 crores, solidifying Telangana’s reputation as a hub for IT, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and sustainable development.

These efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs, he said.

The construction of elevated expressways and the Regional Ring Road in Hyderabad will boost connectivity and mobility, "supporting economic and social integration", he said.

Advertisment

The Governor, who highlighted the state government's various welfare and development initiatives, said four schemes of 'Rythu Bharosa', 'Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa', issue of new PDS ration cards and 'Indiramma Indlu - housing scheme' are being launched on Republic Day.

Under 'Rythu Bharosa', financial assistance to farmers would be enhanced to Rs 12,000 per acre of arable land per year. The Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa initiative offers Rs 12,000 financial support to landless agricultural labour families.

To ensure food security for all, new ration cards will be issued to bring every eligible family under the welfare net. Under Indiramma Indlu - Housing Scheme, homeless and eligible families will receive financial assistance of Rs five lakhs to construct homes.

Advertisment

The government has decided to construct 4,50,000 houses in 2024-2025 with a budget of Rs.22,500 crores. The housing scheme shall be extended to women as priority, he said.

By maintaining cordial and constructive relations with the Union Government, the Telangana government exemplifies the true spirit of federalism enshrined in the Constitution, he added.

Observing that the state's 'people's government' has been giving priority to preserve the Telangana culture and traditions, he said the famous song ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jaya ketanam’, written by people's poet Andesri, was declared as the State's 'Official Song'.

Advertisment

The government unveiled 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue in the State Secretariat premises in tune with people's aspirations, Governor added.

To plan and implement various socio, economic educational, employment and political opportunities to backward classes, SC, ST, minorities and other weaker section of the society, the state government has taken up “Socio, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste Survey” across the state, he said.

This survey provides a robust database to formulate evidence-based policies, he said.

Advertisment

The Governor also highlighted the state government's other welfare initiatives, including Rs two lakh crop loan waiver, free travel for women in state-run public transport buses. PTI SJR SJR ADB