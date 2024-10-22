Telangana govt engages NIC for maintenance of Dharani portal

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) The Telangana government has issued an order engaging the services of National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the operations and maintenance of 'Dharani' portal, the government's integrated land records management system.

The services of NIC is hired for a period of three years initially and extendable by two years based on performance, the order said.

State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that the state's farming community faced problems as the previous BRS government had brought in the Dharani portal in a hurried manner.

The BRS regime had engaged a foreign firm to manage the portal out of selfish interests, he alleged.

The state government has now terminated the services of the foreign company and engaged a central government organisation as per the assurance given by Congress during the assembly election campaign. The farmers' lands are now completely protected, Srinivas Reddy said.

The 'Dharani' portal, introduced in October, 2020, turned out to be a bane for the farming community as it had many defects and the Congress government would address all the problems being faced by ryots, he said.

The difficulties allegedly faced by farmers due to the 'Dharani' portal was also a major issue during the campaign for assembly polls last year. PTI SJR SJR ROH