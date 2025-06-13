Telangana govt establishing 571 new schools to improve access to education for poor children

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government is starting 571 new schools this year as part of efforts to make education more accessible to children.

He said schools are being set up in rural and urban areas in the state where more than 20 students are ready to take admission.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on education in view of schools reopening on June 12 after the summer vacation, asserted that the government aims to improve educational standards in the state-run schools.

He said funds would not be a constraint in improving infrastructure facilities, providing training to teachers and others in the government schools, according to an official release.

He instructed officials to ensure that every student who joins a government school gets quality education, it said.

Reddy emphasised that skill development and a platform to excel in their chosen field should be provided from the high school-level.

In view of the growing urbanisation in Telangana, the education department should establish schools in coordination with the municipal administration department.

Such schools should be established in plots of government land which have been identified to be used for social causes, he said.

The CM also directed that the educational institutions being run for SC, ST, BC and minorities should be rationalised to ensure that they have a specified number of students. PTI SJR SJR ADB