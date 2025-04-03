Telangana govt forms panel to resolve 400-acre land parcel issue

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday decided to constitute a committee of ministers to engage in discussions with the University of Hyderabad (UoH) executive committee, civil society groups, students, and other stakeholders to address and find a solution regarding the land parcel adjacent to the varsity.

In a post on X, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the committee comprises Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, both alumni of UoH, and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The constitution of the committee comes after the Supreme Court directed the Telangana government to provide an explanation for the "compelling urgency" behind clearing a substantial tree cover on a land parcel adjacent to the university.

The court has also issued a stay on any further activities until further notice.

Meanwhile, UoH students, who have been protesting against the state's plan to develop the 400-acre land parcel welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling.

UoH Students Union president Umesh Ambedkar said the union would persist in its fight until the proposed plan to auction the land is scrapped and the entire 400-acre parcel is officially registered in the university's name.

He mentioned that the form of struggle is currently being finalised.

Earlier in the day, the UoH Students Union held a relay hunger strike to protest the issue.

The opposition BRS and BJP, which have strongly opposed the state government’s move to develop IT infrastructure on the 400 acres of land, welcomed the Supreme Court’s stay on the matter.

"We welcome the verdict of the Honorable Supreme Court imposing a stay on the environmental destruction being carried out by the Telangana government in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Hyderabad,” Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said in the national capital.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged at Gachibowli police station, accusing those linked to the BRS IT cell of using the party's social media handle to conspire, create, post and circulate "misleading" content on various social media platforms.

The complainant alleged that this content was maliciously intended to cause public unrest and provoke the student community and agitating groups to breach public peace by morphing photos and videos related to the University land with unverified information.

The complaint further alleged that the edited clips were widely circulated on various social media platforms, leading to a "misrepresentation" carried out by the BRS party members, office bearers and supporters.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS against the BRS IT cell incharges and others and investigation is underway, police said. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR ROH