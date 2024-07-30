Telangana govt fulfilling promise on crop loan waiver: Agriculture Minister

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Tu esday said the state government is implementing its Rs two lakh crop loan waiver scheme in a single crop season as per its promise and carried out two phases of waiver in a span of 15 days.

The remaining waiver would be done in another 15 days, he said in the Legislative Assembly during a debate on the voting of Demands for Grants for 2024-25.

In one of the rare occasions, the debate on the Demands for Grants began at 10 am on Monday and continued till about 3 am the next day. Later, the debate resumed at 10 am on Tuesday and continued into the night.

The agriculture minister said the loan waiver is extended to families who have taken crop loans up to Rs two lakh.

BRS member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that the loan waiver is not being extended if there is a government employee in the family and that conditions of PM Kisan Yojna are being applied.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched the second phase of the crop loan waiver scheme with an outlay of over Rs 6,198 crore, which would benefit about 6.40 lakh farmer families.

While the loans of farmers who borrowed up to Rs one lakh were waived in the first phase on July 18, loans of up to Rs 1.50 lakh are being dispensed with in the second phase.

The crop loan waiver is an election promise of the ruling Congress.

The CM said the third phase of loan waiver (for loans up to Rs two lakh) would be implemented in August.

During the day, BJP MLA from Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Palvai Harish Babu, said if the government does not provide funds for the development of the backward areas in the district and his assembly constituency, it should merge them with neighbouring Maharashtra.

"In the past, we used to think that Maharashtra was lagging behind. We have Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra as neighbours. Road connectivity and living standards have improved in these two regions.... If you are not able to allocate funds for us, there is no objection if you merge us with Maharashtra," he said.

Out of two lakh voters, 1.20 lakh speak Marathi, he said.

"If we take a book on 'learning Marathi in 30 days', we are ready to merge there. I am saying this, because this discrimination was not there earlier," he said.

The discrimination is happening after the formation of Telangana, he claimed.

Harish Babu said a House committee should be appointed to suggest measures for the development of backward areas.

Members from all parties spoke during the debate on the Demands for Grants.