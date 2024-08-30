Telangana govt gets 'intimidated' when Owaisi issues warning: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana gets intimidated when the AIMIM party issues "warning" against any action against its educational institutions built in a restricted zone.
Kumar's comments came against the backdrop of a drive launched by the state government on encroachments of lakes and other government properties in Hyderabad.
Addressing a workshop for BJP activists on party's membership drive, he said the state government is enacting a "high drama" in the name of HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency) to divert attention from its crop loan waiver though the BJP is not against such an agency.
He claimed that Owaisi has openly admitted to having constructed buildings (of educational institutions) on a water body.
"... when a person called Owaisi says they would not spare anyone who lays hands on his college, this timid government is sitting at home with its hands tied... the Congress government is intimidated if Owaisi issues a warning," he said.
Though injustice should not be meted out to the students of the educational institutions run by the Owaisis, the ruling Congress should make it clear why those institutions are being given an exemption when illegal buildings of other educational institutions are demolished, Kumar said.
Kumar said 100 bulldozers would have been used to raze down Owaisi's colleges if the BJP was in power.
The Union Minister accused the Congress of indulging in 'minority appeasement' even here.
Kumar was referring to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent remarks that he was willing to take bullets, but his educational institutions where thousands of poor students study should not be touched.
Pointing to Telangana Congress' allegation that BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao "secured bail for BRS MLC Kavitha by falling at the feet of BJP leaders" in Delhi, Kumar wondered whether courts would grant bail as per the recommendation of a party or a leader.
He said the BRS and Congress had shared power earlier and they would come together again.
Recalling that the previous BRS regime had registered cases against saffron party workers, he asked if "KCR family" can be spared politically.
Kumar also expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana in 2028.
Noting that ordinary activists get recognition in the BJP, he said he did not get permission to enter the north block in Delhi a few years ago.
But, PM Narendra Modi made him a minister, who sits in the same north block now, Kumar added. PTI SJR SJR ROH