Telangana govt gives legal status, manpower to HYDRA

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday decided to give legality to the recently-formed HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency) and strengthen the agency with more manpower.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet on Friday night, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said HYDRA will have the same freedom as concerned other government departments.

He said about 169 officials and 946 outsourcing employees of various wings would be asked to work on deputation in HYDRA.

The HYDRA has carried out demolition of several alleged illegal structures, including that of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, in the city.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced a bonus of Rs 1.90 lakh each to the employees of state-run miner Singareni Collieries. This is more than Rs 20,000 announced last year.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis. PTI SJR KH