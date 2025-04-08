Telangana govt issues guidelines to recruit assistant professors in state universities

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government issued guidelines for filling up 1,061 assistant professor posts in state universities.

In a post on X', he expressed surprise that the recruitment process had not been undertaken in the last 15 years.

Without naming the BRS, he alleged that the previous government's negligence towards the education of the poor was an "inexcusable crime." He said the Congress-led "people's government" is working towards the "reconstruction" of the state by identifying and rectifying such "faults" in every sector. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH