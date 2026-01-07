Telangana govt issues notice to Maulana Azad varsity over unused land; BJP, BRS criticise move

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The Telangana government has issued a notice to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University here seeking clarification on 50 acres of land allotted to it remaining unutilised, leading to criticism from the BJP and BRS and the university students.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday said issuing a notice does not mean that the government is taking over the land.

The notice, issued last month by the Ranga Reddy district administration, is routine in nature and it seeks an explanation on the land remaining unutilised since 1998, the year land was allotted to the university, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The proceedings would be closed if the university, a Central institution, furnishes its plans on using the land, he said.

"The government has no (negative) intention on it. Our intention is also that the land should be utilised for the betterment of students," he told PTI.

The government issues notices to institutions that are allotted land to ensure that the intended purpose is served, he further said.

The university has sought about two months' time to respond to the notice and the government has no objection to it, the official said.

"Our intention is that the concerned institution should utilise the land for the intended purpose. They can utilise the land for the betterment of students. Our idea is not to keep it idle," he said.

Krishna Rao said it is the responsibility of the district collector.

"The land was given to the university 28 years ago. Issuing notice does not mean the government is taking over the land. Why don't you think it is like a reminder? You make use of it (land) now. The opposition always tries to throw mud (at the government)," he told PTI Videos.

Attacking BRS leader K T Rama Rao, the minister asked how the previous BRS government issued permissions, clearances and No Objection Certifications for certain land allotments just before the 2023 Assembly elections.

"Because you (BRS) are greedy for money," he said.

Taking exception to the notice issued to the University, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said it is "shameful" that the state government is "eyeing" lands allotted to educational institutions.

Does the state government want to make money by selling off lands allotted to the university, which are worth thousands of crores of rupees? he asked.

"What action has been taken against Owaisis (of AIMIM) who are carrying out business in education by illegally occupying Salkam lake in the Old City (of Hyderabad)," a release quoted Sanjay Kumar as asking. Demanding the withdrawal of the government notice, he threatened to launch an agitation together with the students.

Attacking the Congress government over this notice issue, BRS leader K T Rama Rao alleged that the government is attempting to "snatch 50 acres" which is meant to be used for academic purposes.

The government faced disgrace after it attempted to take over the lands of the University of Hyderabad last year and it is "sabotaging the aspirations of thousands of students, he claimed.

"Hello @RahulGandhi Ji, are you even aware of what your government is doing in Telangana? Is this your idea of standing for education and minorities?" Rama Rao said in a post on X.

"After the disgrace at HCU, where your CM bulldozed a green forest and crushed wildlife, bringing national shame to your party, Congress still hasn’t learnt anything," he said.

Meanwhile, students under the banner of MANUU Students Collective said the notice issued by the government is "deeply alarming, and called for protests against it.

“As the primary stakeholders of this University, we view this move as part of a disturbing pattern of state-led land appropriation, which raises serious questions about the government’s intentions towards public educational institutions,” said a release from MANUU Students Collective.

It further said the land of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University belongs to its students, teachers, and future generations of learners, not to the “whims” of the state.

Any attempt to snatch away university land under the pretext of “non-utilisation” ignores the structural delays imposed by bureaucratic approvals, funding mechanisms, and central agencies such as the CPWD, it said. PTI SJR VVK SJR ADB