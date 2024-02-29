Telangana govt issues notification to recruit over 11,000 teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday issued a notification to fill up more than 11,000 vacant posts, including secondary grade teachers and school assistants.

According to the new notification, the recruitment drive would be conducted for the posts of School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers in primary level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher and Special Education Teachers in upper primary/secondary level in the category of School Assistant under government and local body schools through District Selection Committee (DSC-2024) system.

The government had earlier issued a notification in September 2023 (when BRS was in power) for filling up 5,089 teacher posts through DSC-2023.

On February 26, 2024, the Revanth Reddy government permitted the filling up of 4,957 Direct Recruitment teacher posts and also hired 796 Special Education Teachers at the primary level and 220 Special Education Teachers at the upper primary level totalling 11,062 posts for DSC-2024.

In view of this, the government cancelled the DSC-2023 notification.

Candidates are required to apply online for the positions from March 4, 2023, to April 2, 2024.

Those who had applied earlier in response to DSC-2023 need not apply again.

The candidates should be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 46 years, the notification said.

The written test will be conducted online in 11 cities in the state. The date of examination would be announced soon, it added.

The Congress government had promised to fill up two lakh job vacancies within a year. It recently said it has handed appointment letters to 25,000 youth.