Telangana govt issues order providing free electricity supply to govt edu institutions

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order providing free power supply to government educational institutions in the state to impart quality education.

The scheme will into effect immediately, the Government Order (GO) said.

According to the modalities for the scheme's implementation, the DISCOMS (power distribution companies) will create an online portal with logins given to respective departments of all the government educational institutions of Telangana.

The secretaries of the concerned departments would finalise the list of institutions to be covered in the scheme and include the same on the online portal.

Monthly billing will be done for each institution and will be displayed in the departments' login.

The portal would also enable generation of reports pertaining to the consumption, bill amount, historical consumption, billing, payments and others.

The portal will be integrated with the finance department to enable the departments to pay the bills to DISCOMS using the budget provision, the GO added.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 2 said the government would provide free electricity to about 30,000 government schools as part of measures to improve infrastructure facilities.

Addressing a convention of teachers, he had also said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won elections thrice as he improved government schools and provided quality education to the poor.