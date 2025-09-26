Telangana govt issues order to provide 42 pc quota to BCs in local bodies

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

The Government Order (GO) follows two Bills passed by the state legislature earlier this year to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.

The Bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6 led a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding Presidential assent to the BC reservation Bills and alleged that the BJP-led central government was stalling them as it was "anti-OBC".

The ruling Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs. Earlier they were given 23 per cent. PTI SJR SJR KH