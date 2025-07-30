Telangana govt launches helpline to report bonded labour cases

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Aiming to eradicate bonded labour, Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Wednesday launched a toll-free helpline to report such cases to the state labour department.

The helpline 8069434343 was launched at an event held here.

"This number can be used to report bonded labour cases to the Labour Department. Appropriate action will be taken," an official release said.

Vowing to abolish the practice in the state, the minister said the government would prioritise allotment of houses under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme for those rescued from bonded labour.

The initiative offers financial assistance to eligible landless and homeless families in the state to build permanent houses on their plots.

Each beneficiary is provided with Rs 5 lakh for construction.

Venkatswamy expressed concern that bonded labour continues despite being banned decades ago.

The state government has directed district collectors to respond promptly to complaints related to bonded labour and human trafficking, he added.

Financial assistance would be extended to survivors, and cases would be booked against those found employing bonded labour, the minister said.

Actor and animal welfare activist Amala Akkineni, along with government officials, was present at the event.