Telangana govt launches two welfare schemes for minorities

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI)The Telangana Congress government on Friday launched two welfare schemes for minorities, aimed at providing financial assistance and promoting self-employment among marginalised communities.

Telangana Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar inaugurated the schemes—'Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana' and 'Revanth Anna ka Sahara-Miskeen la Kosam'—at the Secretariat here.

The State Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, Tribal Welfare, and Minorities said a dedicated portal has been set up for online registration to avail the schemes, and applications will not be accepted offline.

Under 'Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana', financial assistance of Rs 50,000 will be provided to widows, divorcees, orphans, and unmarried women to support self-employment, according to a press release.

The 'Revanth Anna ka Sahara-Miskeen la Kosam scheme' (Revanth’s support to the poor) will provide a grant of Rs one lakh to people belonging to the ‘Fakeer’ and ‘Dudekula’ communities, it said.

The government has allocated Rs 30 crore for the implementation of the two schemes.

Laxman Kumar added that under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the government plans to roll out more innovative initiatives for the welfare of minorities.

Online registration for the schemes has already begun through the TGOBMMS portal (tgobmms.cgg.gov.in) and will remain open until October 6, the release added. PTI SJR SSK