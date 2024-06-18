Telangana govt making efforts to develop Hyderabad as one of world's best cities: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government is making efforts to develop Hyderabad as one among the best cities of not just the country but the world.

He said Hyderabad would witness great progress with the Musi Riverfront Development project, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the expansion of Metro Rail taken up by his government.

"The chief minister said that the number of people staying in America from Telangana and the number of people who have returned from USA is increasing Hence, Hyderabad should be developed on par with New York City, the CM said," according to an official release.

Reddy spoke about it during a meeting with a delegation led by the CEO of global commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield Asia Pacific, Matthew Bouw, who called on him at the secretariat.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials participated in the meeting.

The delegation and CM Reddy discussed the rapid development of Hyderabad as a global city and the expansion of other sectors, the release said.

The Cushman and Wakefield delegation shared the details of their study, including about the rapid growth of Hyderabad in the country.

"The study disclosed the details of the significant growth registered in Hyderabad in leasing, office space, construction and residential space along with realty in the last six months," it said.

The delegation informed the CM that a report on the development of metro cities in the country will be released in July-end this year.

The company has been releasing a report on the development of cities every six months, it added.

A separate release said a top official of US-based aerospace and defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin also called on the chief minister. PTI SJR SJR ANE