Telangana govt making elaborate arrangements for Miss World event set to begin on May 10

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements for the Miss World pageant with countdown beginning for the grand inaugural event on May 10.

The global beauty contest would get underway at the indoor stadium at Gachibowli here.

Contestants belonging to 95 countries from across the globe have already arrived in Hyderabad, while participants from other countries would reach in the next two days.

Hyderabad and the city's RGI airport are being decked out for the global event scheduled to take place from May 10 to 31.

The state government has accorded a warm, traditional welcome to the contestants and other guests who started reaching the state capital since the last one week.

The contestants are participating in rehearsals on May 8 and May 9 and the organisers are briefing the competitors about the events they are scheduled to attend, an official statement said on Thursday.

The contestants would visit the historical and tourist destinations in the state, besides partcipating in other events aimed at raising awareness on breast cancer and others, it said.

The Telangana government has chalked out an action plan to boost the state’s global brand image and attract investments by leveraging the Miss World contest.

The government feels that the state is lagging behind in tourism sector though the state is endowed with several scenic destinations.

It wants to promote the state at the international level with the slogan 'Telangana, Zaroor Ana' (Please come and visit Telangana).

The government is publicizing the Miss World event in foreign countries and also in airports of different cities in the country.

As part of the global event, a grand Heritage Walk would be organised on the evening of May 13 at the Hyderabad's iconic Charminar and the Laad Bazar, touted as the 'Capital of Bangles'.

Over 120 Miss World delegates are expected to attend this walk. PTI SJR SJR ADB