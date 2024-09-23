Telangana govt mulling introducing 'one state-one digital card'

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) The Telangana government is considering launching a 'one state-one digital card', which would enable beneficiaries to avail benefits of various welfare schemes, ration under PDS system, health and other government services with ease.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, said the beneficiaries should be able to avail health services and ration anywhere with the aid of the family digital cards.

The single card will contain the 'health profile' of every family member which would provide access to health services in the long-term, he said.

During the meeting, the CM asked the officials to study the scheme of cards introduced in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana and submit a report. These cards have details of families, an official release said.

The officials were also directed to take up a pilot project for the proposed digital cards in a rural and an urban area in every Assembly constituency.

Reddy also suggested that a mechanism be put in place in every district to monitor the system of 'family digital cards'. PTI SJR SJR ROH