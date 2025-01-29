Telangana govt officials to submit report on caste survey by Feb 2

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) The Telangana government officials would submit a report by February 2 on the caste survey held in the state last year.

The officials informed this to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting on the subject.

Observing that the survey is being praised at the national level, the Chief Minister appreciated officials for successfully conducting the survey, an official release said.

The officials said a draft report on the survey is ready and a final one would be presented by February 2.

The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6. PTI SJR SJR ADB