Telangana govt orders inquiry into encroachments on public lands

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) The Telangana government ordered an inquiry into alleged encroachments on certain government lands in the city, official sources said on Tuesday.

The probe would be conducted by the state vigilance and other officials, they said.

Meanwhile, suspended BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha claimed credit for the probe.

She said in a release that the issue of encroachments was brought to her notice during her visit to the Medchal district, which she highlighted in the media.

"We welcome the government responding to the issue and ordering a joint probe by vigilance and revenue officials," she said.

Kavitha said truth should come out in the matter. The allegations made against her family by rivals over the lands issue would be dispelled following the probe, she said.

Demanding early completion of the inquiry, she said the lands should be freed from the possession of those illegally occupying them. The land should belong to people, she said.