Telangana govt orders withdrawal of police cases against UoH students

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed police officials to withdraw the cases registered against the students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here in connection with the recent 400-acre land dispute.

Vikramarka, who heads the committee of ministers formed to resolve the land dispute and suggest a way forward, asked the government law officers to ensure no legal hurdles arise during the withdrawal of cases.

He also instructed the police officials to take steps to withdraw the cases against two persons, currently in judicial custody related to the issue, according to an official statement.

The Deputy Chief Minister's directive followed discussions with the committee of ministers, representatives of UoH Teachers Association (UHTA) and civil society groups, held in the presence of AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan.

During the meeting, the UHTA and civil society demanded the withdrawal of all cases against students, police force and prohibitory orders from the UoH campus, while also seeking permission for expert faculty and researchers to conduct a damage assessment and biodiversity survey on the disputed 400-acre land.

The participants conveyed to the committee that the Joint Action Committee of students did not participate in the meeting as their "immediate demands" (including withdrawal of cases) were not met by the government.

They also said UHTA or civil society groups would engage in future consultations with the committee of ministers only after the "immediate demands" of students are met.

Natarajan held a meeting with the UoH Students Union and civil society groups on Sunday, in a bid to address the issue.

Responding to the demands made by the UHTA and the civil society groups, the committee stated that police presence is essential in accordance with the recent Supreme Court order to protect the 400 acres of land.

The panel further mentioned that the government would write to the UoH administration about its intention to withdraw the police personnel from the rest of the campus.

The panel said, subject to assurance from the administration about ensuring the safety of the students and property on the campus, the police will be withdrawn from the campus, except from the disputed 400 acres of land.

However, the government clarified that no survey would be permitted in the disputed area by anyone, including faculty and students until further Court orders. This is in line with the recent order from the apex court to maintain status quo and avoid any activity in the said land.

While the committee is open to visiting the campus as requested by the students, it noted that such a visit may not be possible immediately due to the ongoing Supreme Court case and controversy surrounding the issue.

Meanwhile, the committee has invited students for a meeting to hear their concerns and suggestions, the release said.

Besides the Deputy CM, the committee of ministers comprises Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The Telangana government's plan to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court.

The top court on April 3 asked the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" for clearing a large tree cover on the land parcel next to the UoH and stayed any future activity till further orders.

While the agitating students claim that the 400-acre stretch belongs to the varsity, the state government asserted that the property belongs to it.

The Cyberabad police on April 4 imposed restrictions till April 16 on the entry of people into the area of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli, citing the prevailing law and order situation and to prevent any disturbance of public tranquility. PTI SJR SJR ROH