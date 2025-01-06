Telangana govt prepared to deal with any situation over HMPV: Health Minister

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday said all medical facilities are available in the state and the government is ready to deal with any situation over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

There is no need to panic about the virus, he said in a statement.

The health officials are coordinating with their counterparts at the Centre and the state government has alerted the administration to further strengthen the disease surveillance system and to be prepared with all resources, he said.

The government would take a serious view if false and baseless information which will scare common people is spread on social media, the minister said.

Noting that HMPV is not a new virus but was found in 2001, he said it has been in circulation in the world since then. It is enough to be cautious about virus.

China is witnessing more HMPV cases this year and the government is monitoring the situation in other states and countries, he said. PTI SJR SJR KH