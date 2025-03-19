Telangana govt presents Rs 3.05 lakh cr budget, Rs 24,439 cr allocation for Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana on Wednesday presented a budget of nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore for 2025-26, with major allocations going for the welfare schemes.

The budget estimates revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who tabled the financial document in the state Assembly.

"For the fiscal year 2025-26, I am proposing a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore," he said.

The state government has proposed an allocation of Rs 24,439 crore for the Agriculture Department, including towards the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, under which each farmer receives Rs 12,000 per acre annually as investment support and an additional incentive of Rs 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy procured from farmers.

Rs 31,605 crore has been earmarked for the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department, while Education Department has been allotted Rs 23,108 crore. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare will get Rs 40,232 crore and Rs 17,169 crore respectively.

"Inspired by secular values, the Congress government has designed this budget for equitable distribution of resources to all classes of society and to establish a system free from inequalities," Vikramarka said.

He further said the government's strategic roadmap for the next decade envisions a five fold expansion of the current USD 200 billion state economy into a trillion-dollar economy.

Rs 23,373 crore was proposed for the Irrigation Department, while the Home Department has been allotted Rs 10,188 crore.