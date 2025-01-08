Telangana govt proposes 1,000 MW power generation by encouraging SHGs to set up solar plants

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) The Telangana government has proposed generating 1,000 MW of solar power by encouraging women Self-Help Groups to set up solar power plants.

The state energy and rural development departments have reached an agreement in this regard.

State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, held a meeting with district collectors and officials on Wednesday to discuss the plan, an official release said.

Vikramarka mentioned the tenders for establishing the solar plants would be finalised soon.

He instructed district collectors and other officials to identify land for the SHGs to set up the plants.

He also suggested that they coordinate with banks to provide financial assistance to the SHGs in this connection.

Observing that the Congress government aims to make one crore women crorepatis in five years, he said the government has been providing interest-free loans to them on a large scale.

He added officials should assist SHGs with significant returns in investing in various businesses.

The deputy CM also instructed officials to set up solar power plants on large buildings in cities like Hyderabad, the release said.

He suggested that officials consider setting up solar power plants in the hilly terrain of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, which would also help protect government lands where such plants are established.

Noting that under the PM-KUSUM scheme, farmers can generate up to two mw of solar power, he directed the Collectors to raise awareness among farmers about this opportunity.

Farmers will need to apply for solar power generation through the TGREDCO (Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation) portal.

This initiative will not only provide them with low-cost power but also pave the way for the generation of pollution-free energy, Vikramarka added. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK SA