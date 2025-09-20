Telangana govt reimburses Rs 7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Deputy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Telangana government has reimbursed over Rs 7,400 crore to the State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) towards women’s free travel.

Speaking at a programme organised to distribute interest-free loans to Women’s Self-Help Groups, Vikramarka said that despite doubts raised by opposition parties and others over the feasibility of providing Rs 20,000 crore in annual interest-free loans, the government had already disbursed Rs 21,632 crore in the first year, setting a record and proving its commitment.

"Women have availed 222.50 crore free bus journeys, with the state government reimbursing Rs 7,422 crore to TGSRTC on their behalf, saving them nearly Rs 7,000 crore in travel expenses," he said.

Listing the welfare measures implemented by the Congress government, the Deputy CM said 96 lakh families are being provided six kg of fine rice per person free of cost every month. The rice, priced at Rs 50 a kg in the open market, is supplied at no charge to beneficiaries.

He added that women’s groups are being supported to purchase buses, which are then leased to the RTC. So far, 150 buses have been leased, with plans to add 450 more soon.

Under the 'Rajiv Arogyasri' scheme, the government is providing up to Rs 10 lakh in free medical treatment at corporate hospitals, he said, adding that the government is prepared to invest any amount to ensure women achieve financial independence and empowerment. PTI GDK SSK SSK ADB