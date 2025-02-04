Telangana govt rejects SC categorisation panel's recommendation to remove quota for creamy layer

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday accepted the recommendations of a judicial commission appointed by it for implementation of SC categorisation, while rejecting the panel's another recommendation to exempt the creamy layer from reservations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

Reddy was making a statement on the SC categorisation in the State Assembly. He said the panel has made four recommendations, of which three were accepted by his government.

The Commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther submitted its recommendations to the sub-committee headed by state Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday.

The panel has recommended the introduction of a creamy layer suggesting that MLAs, MPs, ZP chairpersons, mayors and other public representatives, as well as those in government Group I services and similar positions, should be considered as the creamy layer.

The commission said the state government should take appropriate steps to exclude these people from availing the benefits of second-generation reservations, Reddy said.

“The government, after reviewing the recommendations of the single-member judicial commission led by Justice Shameem Akhtar, has approved recommendations 1, 2, and 3 mentioned above. However, it has rejected the 4th recommendation, which pertains to excluding the creamy layer from the scope of reservations,” Revanth Reddy said.

The commission in its recommendations said the 59 Scheduled Caste (SC) communities can be divided into three groups viz I, II, and III for the total reservations of 15 per cent.