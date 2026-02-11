Telangana govt reorganises GHMC into three separate municipal corporations

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday reorganised the existing GHMC into three separate municipal corporations of Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.

The government had in December last year merged 27 municipalities on the fringes of Hyderabad into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Following the merger, GHMC emerged as a mega city with its area increasing from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq kms.

The government in an order said it has decided to reorganise the existing GHMC into three corporations in view of the administrative requirements arising out of the city's expansion.

As per the order, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation comprises Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Qutbullapur zones of the GHMC.

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation comprises Malkajgiri, L B Nagar and Uppal zones.

The remaining area comprising Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones will continue to be called the GHMC.

Each municipal corporation constituted under Wednesday's order would be a separate corporate body.

Meanwhile, the government appointed IAS officers G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy as Commissioners of Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations respectively.

R V Karnan would continue in the post of GHMC Commissioner post reorgansation, a government order said. PTI SJR SJR KH