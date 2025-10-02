Telangana govt seeks EOI for Kaleshwram barrage restoration designs

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) In a crucial development, the Telangana government has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from design agencies to prepare 'Rehabilation and Restoration Designs and Drawings' for the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The irrigation department has invited EOI for furnishing designs and drawings for the restoration of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages based on the investigations carried out as per the directions of the NDSA committee.

The proposals for EOI must be submitted in the prescribed format at the office of the Chief Engineer, Central Designs Organisation, here before October 15, according to the EOI published in newspapers.

The opposition BRS has often attacked the Congress government for not taking steps to fix the damage caused to the piers of the Medigadda barrage (in October 2023 during the previous BRS regime).

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said in April that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has found the Kaleshwaram project, built at a cost of over Rs one lakh crore, to be "probably the biggest man-made disaster in the country".

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently announced CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project after a marathon debate in the legislative assembly.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district. Damage to the barrages was a major issue in the 2023 assembly elections in the state.