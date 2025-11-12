Telangana govt taking steps to revive barrages of Kaleshwaram project: Irrigation Minister

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the government is taking steps to revive the three barrages of Kaleshwaram project which suffered damage during the previous BRS regime.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the government is making preparations to resume the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla as per scientific methods in coordination with the Central Water Commission, according to a release from his office.

"I chaired a detailed review meeting today on the rehabilitation of the collapsed Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram Project - a tragic outcome of the reckless decisions and engineering failures under the previous BRS regime," Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

The Vigilance wing of the state government, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Judicial Commission appointed by the government have clearly exposed systemic lapses, poor planning and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project in their reports, he said.

"Our Congress government is taking firm, scientific and transparent steps to salvage these barrages worth thousands of crores," the minister said.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district.

Damage to the barrages, built during the previous BRS regime, became a major issue in the 2023 Assembly election. PTI SJR SJR KH