Telangana govt targets Rs 1 lakh cr aerospace investment in five years

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday said it aims to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investments in the aerospace industry over the next five years.

According to a press release, State Industries Minister Sridhar Babu chaired a special meeting at the secretariat with leading representatives from the aerospace sector, engaging in in-depth discussions on the future of aerospace development in the state.

The minister sought valuable suggestions from industry stakeholders, the release said.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that a clear roadmap must be created to generate one lakh direct and 1.5 lakh indirect jobs in the aerospace sector.

The meeting also decided to establish a dedicated Aerospace MSME Park in the state and form a special task force comprising officials, industrialists, and experts to drive industrial growth, the release added.