Telangana govt to aggressively promote its 2047 vision during Davos visit

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government would aggressively promote its 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision and its goal to make the state a USD three trillion economy, during the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos later this month.

The government delegation would present the state's transformative plans to accelerate three-pronged economic growth, building on its strengths, an official release said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the investment proposals and commitments received during his last two Davos visits, as well as the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 organised by the state government.

The Chief Minister told officials to re-visit and follow-up the previous investment commitments so that any pending issues or hurdles are resolved, it said.

The government delegation would focus on engagements and reach out to pitch the state's transformative roadmap plans for economic growth -- as outlined in the Telangana Rising vision document, the release added.

Revanth Reddy unveiled the state government's ' vision document, aimed at making the state a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 during the two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' organised by the state government here in December last year.