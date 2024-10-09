Telangana govt to appoint one-man judicial commission on SC categorisation

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take steps to constitute a 'one-man judicial commission' to enable the implementation of SC sub-categorization.

Reddy also instructed the officials to start the process of social, economic and caste survey of backward classes soon.

The Chief Minister decided to constitute the 'one-man commission' , to be headed by a retired High Court judge, to avoid any legal difficulties (in the implementation of categorization), an official release said.

The Supreme Court recently gave a verdict in favour of SC categorization.

Reddy, who held a meeting on SC classification and BC survey, told the officials to ensure that the proposed panel on SC classification submits its report in 60 days.

Reddy announced that new job notifications would be issued based on the report submitted by the commission.

The meeting, attended by the cabinet sub-committee on categorization, decided to take into consideration the 2011 census to enumerate the SC population.

Responding to state BC Commission chairman G Niranjan’s request to create a special mechanism to conduct the BC survey since the commission does not have the administrative machinery for the purpose, the CM entrusted the responsibility to the planning department.

The officials were ordered to complete the socio and economic survey within 60 days and to submit the report by December 9.

The local body elections would be held soon after the completion of the survey, the CM said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised, ahead of assembly polls last year, to conduct a caste census in Telangana if his party is voted to power. PTI SJR ROH