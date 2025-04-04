Telangana govt to approach SC against Andhra's proposed lift irrigation schemes

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Telangana government would approach the Supreme Court against the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government's proposed Rayalaseema and Banakacharla lift irrigation schemes, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday.

He alleged that the two projects, taken up by the Andhra government in violation of rules, would have an adverse impact on Telangana's irrigation projects and also drinking water availability.

Reddy said he would soon have a meeting with Advocate General and other officials on approaching the apex court to safeguard Telangana' interests.

The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared a road map to link Godavari and Krishna rivers by taking up the Rs 80, 112 crore Banakacharla lift irrigation project on Godavari river which would divert water from Polavaram to the Rayalaseema region, an official release quoted Reddy as saying.

He felt that the diversion of Godavari water to Rayalaseema region from Polavaram would have an adverse impact on the nearby temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

He alleged that the Andhra government is violating the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and also the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) orders in 1980.

Reddy also charged that the previous BRS government had failed to rein in Andhra when it was "illegally" transferring water. PTI SJR SJR KH