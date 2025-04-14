Telangana govt to bring in new Act for welfare of Gig, platform workers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to seek the people’s opinion on the draft Bill aiming at providing social security to Gig and platform workers and finalise it after taking suggestions, recommendations and objections.

The chief minister, who held a special meeting with Gig workers, union representatives and senior officials of various departments, instructed the authorities to make the draft Bill and upload it online to seek public opinion.

The officials have been asked to make necessary arrangements to enact the draft Bill on May Day (May 1) on the International Workers' Day underscoring that it was a poll promise of the Congress party during the run up to the Assembly polls in 2023.

The State Labour Department has already prepared the draft of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill to provide welfare, job security, insurance facilities and other rights to the workers. The officials briefed the CM about the issues to be included in the bill in the meeting.

CM Reddy suggested several changes and additions in the draft Bill for a new Act which gives priority to the welfare of the workers and ensures coordination and friendly move between the companies and aggregators, it said.

Nearly four lakh people are working on food delivery apps, as cab drivers and package deliveries across the state, the CM said asserting that suggestions and objections should be accepted from all sections.

The chief minister asked the officials to do the final exercise on the issues to be included in the draft and prepare the final draft Bill taking all issues into consideration by April 25.

Reddy said for the first time in the country, accident insurance has been implemented for Gig workers in Telangana.