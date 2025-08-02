Telangana govt to celebrate 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba as state function

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday decided to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba on November 23, 2025 as a state function in a befitting manner.

The Tourism and Culture department shall take further action in the matter duly meeting the expenditure from the department's budgetary provision in consultation with Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Telangana, a Government Order (GO) said Saturday night.

Born on November 23, 1926 at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, Sri Sathya Sai Baba died in 2011. PTI SJR SJR ADB