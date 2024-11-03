Telangana govt to come up with new energy policy soon, says Deputy CM

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government will soon bring out a new energy policy and has formulated plans to generate 20,000 MW of green energy as part of conservation and protection of the environment.

He also announced that the ongoing work on Yadadri Thermal Power plant will be completed by May 2025 to connect 4,000 MW of power to the grid.

The Deputy CM along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant. They flagged off the train to transport coal from Ramagundam to Yadadri Thermal Power Station, an official release said.

Vikramarka said that though Telangana was formed a decade ago, the previous (BRS) government did not bring out energy policy. But, the Congress government would soon bring out a new energy policy, he said.

The government would take the opinions of intellectuals, energy experts and submit the report in the state Assembly and bring the new energy policy by taking the views of all members.

The government would also take measures to generate green power on a large scale in tune with changing situation in the world, the Deputy CM said.

The MNCs that are coming forward to set up industries should necessarily use some percentage of green power for production purposes. Keeping this in view, the state government would take steps to generate green power to help the companies, he said.

Later, Vikramarka reviewed the progress of YTPS works after the formal inauguration of power generation from the Stage I of Yadadri power plant to the power grid.

Already power generated in Stage II of the thermal plant is connected to the grid, he said, adding the remaining three phases will be completed by March 2025 to make 4,000 MW of power available to consumers.

Vikramarka said that it is estimated that by 2028-29, power demand will be about 22,288 MW. The demand will go up to 31,809 MW of power by 2034-35 and the state government is going ahead with formulating plans to generate power to meet the estimated demand. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH