Telangana govt to constitute education, farmers' commissions

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would soon set up commissions to deal with issues pertaining to farmers and education in the state.

Revanth Reddy made the announcement during a meeting with the representatives of civil society organisations here.

While the education commission would formulate policy for the education system in the state, the panel on farmers would be entrusted with advising the government on the problems of ryots, recommend reforms in agriculture sector, an official release quoted him as saying.

Reddy further said the government was keen to implement the crop insurance scheme in a foolproof manner.

The state government would also convene an all-party meeting to address the issues of tenant farmers and suggestions would be sought from political parties to bring a legislation to protect the interests of such farmers.

He said the Congress government, soon after coming to power, threw open the doors of previous Chief Minister's camp office-cum-official residence to the public. Applications were received from citizens for availing benefits under various welfare schemes.

Observing that an integrated campus would be set up to house the state-run SC, ST, BC and minority residential schools, Reddy said a pilot project of the proposal would be taken up at Kodangal, CM's assembly constituency.

The idea of such an integrated campus is to eradicate caste and religious discrimination.

The government had also released white papers in the assembly, including on the state's economic situation, power sector and irrigation, he said.

Steps are being taken to implement four poll 'guarantees' and the government is committed for the welfare of farmers and unemployed youth, he added. PTI SJR SJR ROH