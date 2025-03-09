Telangana govt to empower women SHGs, aims to make 1 cr 'crorepatis'

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that his government will support women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in establishing rice mills, godowns, and other facilities as part of an initiative to make one crore women 'crorepatis'.

Speaking at a public meeting on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday, he said the state government would help SHGs procure paddy, store it in godowns, and mill it to supply rice to the government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

He also stated that achieving the government's goal of a USD one trillion economy would be possible only when SHGs thrive. The total number of SHG members in the state is expected to rise to one crore from the current 65 lakh.

To facilitate this, the government has relaxed norms, reducing the minimum age for SHG membership from 18 to 15 and increasing the upper age limit from 60 to 65.

As part of the mission to strengthen the women SHGs, the CM virtually laid the foundation stone for making the groups to operate solar plants.

He also launched a government scheme that facilitates SHGs in purchasing transport buses on loan, which will be leased to the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC).

The CM highlighted that the state government is implementing programmes aimed at transforming women SHG members into industrialists, enabling them to operate in sectors such as solar power—areas traditionally dominated by large capitalists.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy remarked that the state is now free from the rule of BRS, which he compared to an eclipse.

He also pointed out that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who provided reservations to women in local bodies.

While former PM Indira Gandhi was affectionately called as 'Indiramma' in the state, late N T Rama Rao was known as 'Anna' (elder brother).

Now, he is being called by women as 'Revanth Anna' and he is a member of their families, Reddy added. PTI SJR ROH