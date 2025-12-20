Telangana govt to enact legislation against hate speech, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would soon enact legislation against hate speech.

Speaking at Christmas celebrations organised by the state government here on Saturday, he said the Congress government in neighbouring Karnataka has brought in a bill to punish hate speech against other religions.

"We will soon bring in legislation on hate speech in the Assembly. Telangana government would ensure the liberty to follow one's religion and equal rights for every religion, by bringing that legislation in the budget session (of Assembly)," he said.

Reddy said that he fully believes that the development and welfare provided to Christians, Muslims and any other minorities is "not anyone's mercy but their right".

"We are here to protect your rights. If your rights are hurt anywhere, our government is ready to correct it," the chief minister said.

He said the problem of the shortage of burial grounds faced by the Christians has come to his notice.

Observing that the government does not have lands abutting villages to allocate them for burial grounds, he said the government would provide its lands a bit away from villages for the purpose.

He urged the Christians to arrange vehicles to take the dead bodies where the burial grounds.

It is the government's responsibility to allocate lands for burial grounds when it is providing housing as a welfare measure, he said.

The government would take steps to allocate lands for graveyards for Christians and Muslims, though they may be a little far from villages or towns, he said.

He also said the government would make vehicles available to shift dead bodies or encourage voluntary organisations to help, he said.

On the occasion of Christmas celebrations, Reddy praised Christian missionaries for the educational institutions set up by them since many decades ago.

He added that the government would work with the spirit of Christmas to spread love.

He wished that Telangana should become number one in the country, with the 'TelanganaRising' model being followed by the state government. PTI SJR SJR ADB