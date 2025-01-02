Telangana govt to extend 'Rythu Bharosa' to all farmers cultivating crops

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) Amid allegations that the ruling Congress is attempting to impose "conditions" on the implementation of the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme for farmers, a cabinet sub-committee of the Telangana government on Thursday decided, in principle, to extend the benefit to "every ryot cultivating crops." The sub-committee on the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme will present its views to the state cabinet, which is expected to convene in a couple of days, official sources said.

Headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the sub-committee held a meeting on Thursday.

The committee decided to conduct 'Gram Sabhas' for three days starting January 5 to receive applications for the scheme and to extensively promote the programme, sources said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, BJP floor leader in the Assembly, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, urged the cabinet to take a decision on the scheme's launch during its upcoming meeting.

BRS MLC K Kavitha accused the Congress government of attempting to impose conditions on extending the benefits of the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bodhan, she accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of adopting "anti-farmer policies" and "betraying" the farming community.

She questioned why farmers—the backbone of the country—are "forced to beg for their rightful support" and demanded the unconditional disbursement of 'Rythu Bharosa' funds, "free from bureaucratic hurdles." Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on December 1, 2024, that his government is committed to implementing "Rythu Bharosa," one of the Congress party’s six poll guarantees, after the three-day Sankranti festival (January 13, 14, 15).

As part of its six poll 'guarantees', the Congress party promised to provide Rs 15,000 to farmers and tenant farmers, and Rs 12,000 to farm workers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme per acre annually.