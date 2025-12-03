Telangana govt to fill 40,000 job vacancies soon: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state government would fill 40,000 more job vacancies before completing two-and-a-half years in office, by mid-2026.

Addressing a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district as part of the Congress government's second anniversary celebrations, he said job creation was one of the core objectives of the Telangana statehood movement.

"We created 60,000 jobs in the first year of our tenure. We are now preparing plans for another 40,000 jobs. By filling one lakh vacancies before we complete two-and-a-half years in office, we are proving that this is a people’s government that fulfils people’s aspirations," Reddy said.

The chief minister said he and his cabinet colleagues had invited Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers, to attend the state government’s ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ scheduled for December 8 and 9.

The invitations were extended in Delhi earlier in the day, he said.

He added that the government’s development plans for the coming years were explained to the senior leaders.

Referring to the damage suffered by the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, built during the previous BRS regime, Reddy urged people to compare its construction quality with that of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), developed during the tenure of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Reddy claimed that while Gajwel, Sircilla, and Siddipet—represented by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao, and nephew T Harish Rao—received ample funds under the previous BRS regime, neighbouring Husnabad was neglected.

Reddy alleged that KCR launched his 2023 Assembly election campaign from Husnabad as a matter of sentiment but failed to allocate development funds to the town.

Speaking on the ongoing gram panchayat elections, he urged voters to elect capable candidates who would work in coordination with the government.

"If there is a troublesome person, it may be useful for him politically, but your village will not get funds for development. To the young friends here, keep politics aside for 10 years. We will solve our problems," he said.

"All should get united in villages. Elect as many as possible by persuading people. Or, elect village presidents who will work together with ministers and MLAs. Then our villages will get funds," Reddy added. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ADB