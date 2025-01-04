Telangana govt to implement 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme for farmers from Jan 26

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced the implementation of the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme for farmers and also provision of new PDS ration cards from January 26.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet here, he said Rs 12,000 per acre per year would be provided to the ryots under the scheme, an election promise of the ruling Congress.

He said landless agriculture families would get Rs 12,000 per year under the scheme named as 'Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa'.

He also said ration cards would be provided to families who do not have one at present.

The schemes would start from January 26 on the occasion of completion of 75 years of the country's Constitution coming into existence.

Reddy said the 'Rythu Bharosa' would be extended to all lands that are suitable for agriculture.

He made it clear that lands which are not suitable for agriculture, including hillocks and lands where mining is going on or real estate ventures, would not get the benefit of 'Rythu Bharosa'.

He said revenue officials would collect village-wise data and explain the scheme to citizens by conducting 'Gram Sabhas'.

The CM appealed to the owners of the lands which have been converted into real estate ventures and also industrial lands that got the money in the past (under the previous BRS government's 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme) for various reasons, to voluntarily disclose to the government about it.

While the previous BRS government provided Rs 10,000 per acre under its 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, the Congress government increased it to Rs 12,000, he said.

As the Congress had promised Rs 15,000 per acre for farmers and tenant farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa', Reddy said the amount has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 as per the present financial leeway of the government.

The landless agriculture families would also get Rs 12,000, he pointed out.

"Our policy is increasing government's income and distributing it to poor. Our idea is to extend benefit to farmers as per the leeway available to us. As part of it, our government is giving Rs 12,000 while the previous govenment gave Rs 10,000," he said.

The cabinet also decided to name the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme after former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, an official release said.

It also decided to name the Singur project canal after late Minister C Rajanarasimha. Rajanarasimha is the father of state Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha PTI SJR SJR KH