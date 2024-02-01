Telangana govt to institute film awards named after late folk singer Gaddar, says CM

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said the state government would present awards to film personalities, poets and artistes named after late folk singer Gaddar.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Gaddar on Wednesday, he praised the singer for his contributions to the uplift of the poor and for the formation of Telangana.

He said some film personalities, who met him recently, urged the government to resume presenting the Nandi awards. It would now be named after Gaddar, who passed away last year, the Chief Minister said.

"I am saying from this podium that we give respect to Gaddar by naming the award after him. Presented by the state government, the award would be given to poets, artistes and film personalities. What I am saying is GO (Government Order)," he said.

Gaddar, also a poet and balladeer, died at a private hospital here in August last year at the age of 77.

Born as Gummadi Vittal Rao in a poor Dalit family in Medak district of Telangana, Gaddar was a voice of the poor during his lifetime. PTI SJR KH SS