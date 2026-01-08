Telangana govt to introduce education policy soon: CM

Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that the state government would soon introduce an education policy in line with the National Education Policy.

The government has constituted a committee of experts for the purpose, Reddy said during an interaction with Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who called on him here.

During the meeting, the CM briefed Thakur about the reforms introduced in the education system and also the details of the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

Revanth Reddy, who holds the education portfolio, stated that each residential school is being constructed in a sprawling 25 acres of land at a cost of Rs 200 crore where the students from all communities, including SC, ST, BC, and minorities, will study in one place, an official release said.

The chief minister also shared with Thakur, the government’s proposal to provide pre-primary education and strengthen government schools to compete with private schools and also about transportation facilities for pre-primary school students in rural areas.

The upgradation of ITIs into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) and the establishment of ATCs in every Assembly constituency were also discussed in the meeting.

The Himachal Pradesh minister expressed interest in the construction of integrated schools and requested the CM provide a comprehensive report on the new concept.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, who held a meeting with officials on education, directed them to allocate more schools to girls in the first phase of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRC) project.

He set a deadline of three years to complete the construction of one YIIRC each for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency, an official release said.

Reddy also instructed the authorities to explore the possibility of undertaking the construction of solar kitchens in YIIRC under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The chief minister also reviewed the breakfast and lunch facility run by NGOs in government schools in the Kodangal Assembly constituency represented by him and instructed the officials to examine the feasibility of implementing the scheme across the state.

Representatives of Akshaya Patra, who run the scheme, informed the CM that they are ready to implement the scheme statewide if the government provides sufficient space and necessary support.

In his response, Revanth Reddy directed the officials to formulate plans to ensure timely delivery of meals to all students by setting up one centralized kitchen for every two constituencies. PTI SJR SJR ADB