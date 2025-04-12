Telangana govt to launch 'Bhu Bharati' land management portal on Apr 14

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Telangana government will launch its 'Bhu Bharati' portal for land records management on April 14.

The portal will initially be implemented as a pilot project in three mandals in the state, according to an official release issued on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials, directed that the portal be made more effective by incorporating changes based on feedback received from citizens.

The CM instructed officials to conduct programmes in every mandal to raise awareness among citizens about the portal.

He also directed that the responsibility of organising awareness programmes be entrusted to district collectors.

The Congress government has introduced the 'Bhu Bharati' portal to address the problems allegedly faced by citizens with the 'Dharani' (land) integrated records management system initiated during the previous BRS regime. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH