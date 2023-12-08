Telangana govt to launch free bus travel for women scheme on Dec 9

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday issued an order for the implementation of free travel for women in state-owned RTC buses from December 9.

The Congress government, in its first cabinet meeting on Thursday, decided to launch the two schemes of free travel for women and 'Rajiv Arogyasri' health scheme aimed at providing Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage on December 9, on the occasion of birthday of top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The two initiatives are part of the six 'guarantees' promised by the Congress during the recently concluded assembly elections.

"The Government of Telangana hereby launch the "6 Guarantees - Maha Lakshmi" scheme, under which girls and women of all age groups and transgender persons who are domicile of Telangana shall freely travel in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation run buses," the Government Order (GO) said.

They can travel anywhere within the borders of Telangana State in 'Palle velugu' (rural services) and Express buses with effect from December 9 afternoon, it said.

Travel in inter-state Express and Palle velugu buses will be free up to the borders of Telangana State.

The Government of Telangana shall reimburse the expenditure to TSRTC towards chargeable fares which would have been collected on the basis of actual distance traveled by women passengers, the GO said.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V C Sajjanar said the scheme would be formally launched from the premises of the state legislature at 1.30 PM tomorrow.

He said ministers, MLAs and senior officials and ace boxer Nikhat Zareen would participate in the event. PTI SJR SJR ROH