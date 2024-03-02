Telangana govt to launch 'Indiramma housing scheme for poor' on March 11

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) The Telangana government will launch its 'Indiramma housing scheme' for the poor, which is part of the six poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress, on March 11, a press release on Saturday said.

Advertisment

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, directed the officials to extend the housing scheme benefit to all the eligible poor who do not own houses, the release said.

The officials have been asked to finalize the guidelines accordingly, the release said.

The CM said that priority should be given to all the eligible people who had submitted applications in the 'Praja Palana' programme held recently when the government took applications from people for availing benefits of various schemes.

Advertisment

The chief minister cautioned the officials to avoid repeating mistakes committed by the previous BRS government in the construction of double bedroom houses for the poor and to ensure that only original beneficiaries are benefited.

The release said a tentative decision has been taken to grant 3,500 houses to each assembly constituency, it said.

The chief minister expressed hope that the dream of the homeless poor to own a house would be fulfilled in a phased manner, the release said.

Advertisment

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, the government would also provide Rs five lakh financial assistance for constructing the house to those who already own a plot.

A piece of land and Rs five lakh will be given as a housing scheme benefit to the poor who do not possess a plot, it said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to prepare the rules and guidelines for the release of funds in a phased manner.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that strict guidelines should be made to prevent misuse of the funds to be received by the beneficiaries, the release added.

The housing scheme is named after former PM Indira Gandhi who was popularly known as 'Indiramma' in the state.

The state government has already launched free bus travel for women in state-run RTC buses, a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh to poor, free electricity supply up to 200 units and supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 all of which are part of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress in the run up to the state assembly elections last year. PTI SJR SJR SDP